Update: Thanks to some internet sleuthing, it's confirmed that Pete Davidson did indeed cover up his tattoo of ex-girlfriend Cazzie David with some new ink.
Three weeks ago, tattoo artist Jon Mesa posted a before-and-after photo to Instagram of Davidson's forearm, showcasing the new woodsy design covering his tribute to David. But don't worry: The matching tattoo the exes shared with Miley Cyrus and Chris Redd is still intact.
This story was originally published on June 12, 2018.
If you should ever happen to forget that two celebrities once dated (like Sandra Bullock and Ryan Gosling — remember that?), there's one foolproof way to remember: their tattoos. As history would indicate, stars thoroughly enjoy solidifying their love for one another in the form of permanent ink, with little regard for the inevitable removal process. Pete Davidson and Cazzie David are no exception.
When the two youths began dating back in 2016 — not long after David's very famous father Larry appeared on SNL — a photo circulated of a tattoo on Davidson's arm that supposedly resembled his then-girlfriend in cartoon form. (For the record, the two also have matching tattoos with Miley Cyrus and Davidson's SNL castmate Chris Redd.)
Davidson is now no longer dating David. The two announced their breakup in May, just a few days before Davidson was linked to Grammy nominee Ariana Grande and David was spotted safariing in Africa. So what ever happened to the tattoo Davidson had of his ex-girlfriend? Apparently, it's now covered up by an even larger tattoo. If you look closely at a recent video the comedian posted to Instagram, the forearm piece in question now appears to be eclipsed by a similar design to the one you'll also notice on his left arm.
Sadly, Davidson has yet to explicitly confirm that he pulled a Zayn Malik and covered his romantic past with ink. Although that didn't stop him from getting two tattoos dedicated to his latest lover, Grande — and one for Hillary Clinton, though that one is all the more likely to stand the test of time.
