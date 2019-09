Wait, When Did Pete Davidson Cover Up His Cazzie David Tattoo?

Davidson is now no longer dating David. The two announced their breakup in May, just a few days before Davidson was linked to Grammy nominee Ariana Grande and David was spotted safariing in Africa. So what ever happened to the tattoo Davidson had of his ex-girlfriend? Apparently, it's now covered up by an even larger tattoo. If you look closely at a recent video the comedian posted to Instagram, the forearm piece in question now appears to be eclipsed by a similar design to the one you'll also notice on his left arm.