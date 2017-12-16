Hillary Clinton Approves Of This Comedian's Tattoo Tribute

The election may be over, but for comedian Pete Davidson, Hillary Clinton is forever. The Saturday Night Live actor and comedian shared a photo of his new tattoo on Instagram, and it's definitely #withher. On his arm he revealed a freshly inked stencil of HRC clad in pearls and a pink buttoned-up blazer. Can't forget that power suit.
As The A.V. Club pointed out, the image was captured from a video of Clinton delivering a memorable speech to the Fourth Women's Conference in Beijing, China in the early ‘90s, when she was First Lady.
And if you’re wondering why Davidson opted to get Hillz tatted on his arm now, it's because he's got the holiday spirit. It's a gift, you see.
“Wanted to get @hillaryclinton a Christmas gift so I got a tattoo of my hero,” he wrote in the caption. “Thanks for being such a badass and one of the strongest people in the universe.”
The best part is that Clinton — or should we say, someone from her team — responded to the gesture from her official Insta account.
“Thanks, [Pete Davidson]. This makes it significantly less awkward that I’ve had a Pete Davidson tattoo for years," came the hilarious response. "But seriously, I’m honored. Merry Christmas, my friend.”
Aww. You can almost hear her saying this in that signature laidback lilt.
If you're feeling inspired but not quite ready to commit to the full Hillary shebang, you might consider some feminist-minded body ink. Safety pin tattoos inspired by the election are also making the rounds, and let's not forget the Bernie Sanders supporter who had him inked on her arm. No regrets!
If all else fails, play it safe with a Nasty Woman pin and maybe a bumper sticker. It's the thought that counts, not the pain endured.
