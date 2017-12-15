TPH PRODUCTIONS (Taraji P Henson Productions) ? On PRIMETIME NETWORK TV!!! JUST WOW. A 3PEAT TOO!!! Thank you for watching #tarajiswhitehotholidays❄️ tonight! Having and producing my own variety show has always a dream of mine!!! BELIEVE ME WHEN I SAY DREAMS DO COME TRUE. I worked my ass off Tho ?? Thank you #caseypattersonprods thank you To the ENTIRE CAST, PERFORMERS, STAGE CREW, ALL OF THE DANCERS AND AUDIENCE MEMBERS who came out for the taping of the show. I am so #Grateful ?? #GODIS ???

