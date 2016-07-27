Bernie Tattoos, Hillary Hats & More Photos From Inside The DNC

Amid sweltering temperatures and the party’s own simmering scandal over an email hack that prompted the Democratic National Committee chairperson's resignation, the 2016 Democratic National Convention is officially set to begin.
Presumptive Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton is expected to formally become her party’s choice for the White House after a roll call vote on Tuesday, but some of the delegates loyal to Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders have pledged to take the fight all the way to the convention floor.
Hundreds of Sanders supporters protested against Clinton on Sunday, and hundreds marched from Camden, NJ, to Philadelphia on Monday to gather outside City Hall. As leadership calls for unity, some delegates are concerned about the party's ability to come together before November, when Clinton is expected to take on Republican nominee Donald Trump.
As delegates arrived and prepared for what promises to be one of the biggest weeks in their party's history, female Democrats shared their thoughts with Refinery29.
Editor's note: We asked Republican women about their feelings in Cleveland, too. Read that story here. Refinery29’s News team is on the ground covering the Republican National Convention and the Democratic National Convention. Follow along @R29News and check out our full coverage of the 2016 race here.
Correction: An earlier version of this story misspelled Jessica Chasteen's name. Refinery29 regrets the error.
