Update: Debbie Wasserman Schultz To Resign From DNC

This story was originally published on July 24, 2016, 1:55 p.m. EDT.Debbie Wasserman Schultz is out as chair of the Democratic National Convention after an email hack showed apparent bias against Sen. Bernie Sanders, reports NPR. The office of Rep. Marcia Fudge told NPR in an email that she "has been named permanent chair of the Democratic National Convention."Just days before the party's convention in Philadelphia, WikiLeaks published emails from the Democratic National Committee, which Wasserman Schultz also chairs, that appeared to show top officials in the party exchanging ideas to hurt Sen. Sanders' chances at the polls during the primaries.Since the emails became public, Sanders has renewed his call for Wasserman Schultz's resignation as head of the party."I don't think she is qualified to be the chair of the DNC, not only for these awful emails, which revealed the prejudice of the DNC, but also because we need a party that reaches out to working people and young people, and I don't think her leadership style is doing that," Sanders told CNN Clinton has not publicly responded to news that Wasserman Schultz won't chair the convention, but her campaign manager, Robby Mook, called the emails "disturbing" and something that "voters need to reflect on," while also suggesting that the emails may have been leaked by Russian hackers, The Washington Post reported.