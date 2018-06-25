Pete Davidson May Never Stop Getting Ariana Grande Tattoos

I consider myself an expert on tattoo regret, a title I claimed immediately after I got inked with a bird that you definitely cannot tell is a bird. Alas, I fear that my sage tattoo advice would probably be lost on Pete Davidson, who, according to the artist responsible for some of his Ariana Grande tats, won't stop inking tributes to his fiancée all over his body.
The world is collectively obsessed with the "Dangerous Woman" singer and the Saturday Night Live comedian's whirlwind romance, but, apparently, not nearly as obsessed as these two are with one another. Mere weeks after sharing their romance on Instagram, Davidson revealed that he is engaged to Grande on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
Engagement is a big deal, but so is sporting a Grande-trademarked bunny tattoo on the side of your head, or the initials "AG" on your finger. The Set It Up actor has already checked off those relationship boxes. Now, according to Davidson's friend Jon Mesa, who is the co-owner of Chinatown’s No Idols Tattoo shop, we know Davidson won't stop until his entire body is a tribute to his gal.
Okay, maybe not his whole body. But as Mesa told Page Six, he doesn't expect Davidson to stop with the Grande-related tats.
Mesa, who is responsible for covering up Davidson's tattoo tribute to his ex-girlfriend, and millennial breakup heroine Cazzie David, told the outlet:
"I did a huge coverup [adding a forest of trees]... After we were done, I told Pete, ‘Hey, dude, let’s just stop with the girlfriend tats until after [Grande’s] your wife,'" Mesa revealed to Page Six. "Because relationships come and go, and Pete is a really young man. [But] I think that went in one ear and out the other."
Fortunately, Mesa doesn't think this relationship will end anytime soon:
"They are just riding that magical wave of bliss together," the tattoo shop owner told Page Six of the pair's romance. "It’s obvious that Pete is super in love with Ariana."
Let's hope he continues to be as in love with those tattoos, though. The regret is real.
