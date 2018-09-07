Pete Davidson Got Another Tattoo In Honor Of Ariana Grande — & It's Huge

There's known to be five different love languages people use to express their feelings for someone: words of affirmation, quality time, gifts, acts of service, and physical touch. But Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson are making a solid case for a sixth: tattoos.
On Thursday, while Davidson attended the John Elliott show at New York Fashion Week, which appears to be his first-ever NYFW appearance, a couple eagle-eyed fans spotted a new tattoo in honor of Grande when Davidson took his shirt off at the show. (Why'd he take his shirt off? Not a clue.)
This new tattoo appears on his right side, vertically along his ribcage, and it reads rather simply in loopy, cursive script: "Grande." You can see a close-up here.
This marks the fifth tattoo he's gotten in honor of Grande, thus far (that we know about). There's the Dangerous Woman bunny mask on his neck, her initials, "AG," on his right thumb, and there's the matching tattoos he and Grande both got, including matching "H2GKMO" tattoos on their hands, which stands for "honest to god knock me out" and the cloud tattoos. And that doesn't even include the tattoos Davidson has gotten sort of out of respect for Grande, covering up the ones that he got in honor of his ex Cazzie David.
Will there be more couple tattoos for this pair that's far from even being married yet? Oh you bet there will be.
