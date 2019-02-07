Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Open Up About Religion & Addiction

Giving up sex was just one way that Bieber reinvented himself after some "douchey" moments that he said were a result of him "feeling myself too much." In 2013, Bieber was abusing Xanax because he was "ashamed of, being super promiscuous and stuff," he told Vogue. "My mom always said to treat women with respect. For me that was always in my head while I was doing it, so I could never enjoy it," he said. "Drugs put a screen between me and what I was doing. It got pretty dark."