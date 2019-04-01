Are Justin & Hailey Bieber Really Pregnant, Or Is It Just April 1?

The world keeps spinning, even on April Fools Day, which means all celeb news should be taken with a grain of salt.
First, Jennifer Garner pretended that she wrote a memoir, and then American Horror Story joked that its next season would be about Freddie Kruger. Now, the Biebers are trying their hand at a joke — and even Hailey Baldwin knows it isn't funny.
It started when Justin Bieber just shared a photo of a sonogram on Instagram, followed by another of his wife lying down with doctors tending to her stomach. In a third photo, Justin confirmed that it is indeed an April Fools joke, even Photoshopping a dog (??) onto the sonogram he took from Google images.
The singer captioned the second photo which really got people talking, "If U thought it was April fools," referring to the photo of the ultrasound he shared earlier that afternoon.
In the corner of the ultrasound photo, one can clearly read the date, "February 2."
On both posts, an array of celebrities have commented with congratulations, either confirming this is real or confirming that they too were fooled. Among them are Ty Dolla Sign, King Bach, and former child actor Kyle Massey. (Update: It appears they were just fooled.)
Immediately after he posted the sonogram, Elle reported that Hailey commented on the photo writing, "Very funny," indicating that it was all a joke.
It's all a bad, dumb joke — everyone knows that faking pregnancies when women all around the world have fertility issues is the cruelest "prank" — especially when you consider that Hailey recently told Refinery29 that she was on birth control and not interested in having kids at this time.
"Over the last few months, I’ve been on birth control, which I’ve never done before, and that threw off my hormones for sure and made my skin go off," she told Refinery29. "I was getting little tiny things here and there, and they just hurt. It was like, how do these hurt so bad? I talked about it with my doctor and came to find it’s because the hormones from the birth control mess with your natural balance. You just have to be patient, let it happen, and let it even out. For me, I’d take that over having a baby right now, so..."
It's unclear what Hailey is doing with two medical professional touching her stomach, but it's clear now that they're not informing her that a little Bieber is on the way. She herself has not posted anything on Instagram confirming or denying her husband's posts, but she has liked all three of them. Hailey's previously denied having "trust issues" with Justin, but I'm sure stunts like this don't help.
Refinery29 has reached out to the Biebers for comment and will update the story once we have more information. I'm sure their publicists are loving this!
