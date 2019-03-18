The Bieber Newlyweds Would Like You To Stop Spreading This Rumor About Them

Amid rumors that their marriage is currently being plagued by "trust issues," Hailey Bieber née Baldwin has posted a short but clear message on Instagram to let fans know the true state of their union.
Last week, a source told Us Weekly that "Justin has been very depressed and seeking private counseling and treatment and relying on his faith. He’s in Canada and has isolated himself. He feels like he’s treated like an animal everywhere he goes and there are always people around or paparazzi in bushes trying to take pictures of him."
As for how this relates to his wife, friends are "concerned about his relationship with Hailey," and claim the two "are still having trust issues and a hard time."
While this doesn't mean the end of their whirlwind romance (“He still wants and needs her to be his wife and she wants to support him," the source added. "But it’s hard when he’s going through all of this."), it certainly is a big 180 from the summer's celebrations. However, Hailey says not to fret.
"don't believe what ya read on the internet folks," she posted on her Instagram Story late Sunday night, along with a sticker that said "fake news."
It's true that Justin has been having a hard time recently, writing in an Instagram post that he's been feeling "super disconnected and weird."
Just wanted to keep you guys updated a little bit hopefully what I’m going through will resonate with you guys. Been struggling a lot. Just feeling super disconnected and weird.. I always bounce back so I’m not worried just wanted to reach out and ask for your guys to pray for me. God is faithful and ur prayers really work thanks .. the most human season I’ve ever been in facing my stuff head on..
The couple was spotted at Laguna Beach on Sunday, suggesting that they're getting the R&R these reports suggest Bieber needs. Their relationship, however, is as good as it's ever been, thank you very much. No more crying in a Harry Potter bar for these two.
