Hailey Bieber Gets Real About Birth Control & Breakouts

"I think sometimes, like with hormones, you can’t control it. Over the last few months, I’ve been on birth control , which I’ve never done before, and that threw off my hormones for sure and made my skin go off. I was getting little tiny things here and there, and they just hurt. It was like, how do these hurt so bad? I talked about it with my doctor and came to find it’s because the hormones from the birth control mess with your natural balance. You just have to be patient, let it happen, and let it even out. For me, I’d take that over having a baby right now, so..."