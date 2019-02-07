Justin Bieber Married Hailey Baldwin After A Year Of Self-Imposed Celibacy

"He doesn’t ask us not to have sex for him because he wants rules and stuff," Bieber told Vogue, referring to God. “He’s like, I’m trying to protect you from hurt and pain. I think sex can cause a lot of pain. Sometimes people have sex because they don’t feel good enough. Because they lack self-worth. Women do that, and guys do that. I wanted to rededicate myself to God in that way because I really felt it was better for the condition of my soul. And I believe that God blessed me with Hailey as a result. There are perks. You get rewarded for good behavior."