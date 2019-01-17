Will Selena Gomez Be Invited To Justin Bieber’s Wedding?

Save the date! (For real this time.) While Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin technically already married in a courthouse in September, the couple is not yet done with wedding festivities. The couple is reportedly planning to tie the knot again in L.A. surrounded by friends and family.
The ceremony, which TMZ called a "religious affair," will take place the weekend of March 1, around Bieber's 25th birthday, and not in February as they had previously planned. And the guest list already sounds impressive, including big stars like Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott. Question is, did Bieber's longtime former girlfriend Selena Gomez get an invite?
Gomez recently returned from a four-month Instagram hiatus to reassure fans that despite having a tough year, she's on the mend. "Last year was definitely a year of self-reflection, challenges and growth. It’s always those challenges which show you who you are and what you are capable of overcoming," she wrote.
View this post on Instagram
It’s been awhile since you have heard from me, but I wanted to wish everyone a happy new year and to thank you for your love and support. Last year was definitely a year of self-reflection, challenges and growth. It’s always those challenges which show you who you are and what you are capable of overcoming. Trust me, it’s not easy, but I am proud of the person I am becoming and look forward to the year ahead. Love you all.
Gomez checked herself into rehab in October after reportedly having an “emotional breakdown” tied to her 2017 kidney transplant surgery. Since she's out of treatment, she could feasibly attend the Biebers' ceremony if she were invited. The politics of celebrity wedding lists are complicated, though, and even us non-celebrities have trouble deciding if we should invite our exes to weddings.
Whether Gomez attends the Bieber wedding or not, both parties seem to be happy and doing what's best for them in 2019. Twenty-fine-teen!
