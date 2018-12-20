Will Travis Scott Propose To Kylie Jenner At The Super Bowl?

Two things are true about Travis Scott. 1) He is reportedly performing alongside Maroon 5 at the 2019 Super Bowl. 2) He wants to marry Kylie Jenner "soon." So, if I may, a suggestion: Let's two-birds-one-stone this and have a big proposal on the Super Bowl stage.
This isn't unlikely. Scott appeared on the cover of Rolling Stone today and opened up in the interview about his intentions to marry the youngest Jenner, with whom he shares daughter Stormi, but he just needs to plan the perfect proposal.
“It got to a point where I was like, ‘I need [Kylie] with me to operate. She’s that one," he told the outlet, explaining that they're "get married soon. I just gotta sturdy up — I gotta propose in a fire way."
What's more fire that a giant proposal in front of over 100 million viewers? That being said, in the same interview, Scott admitted he wasn't one for the public eye.
"Me, I hate cameras. I don’t like people in my business," he explained. "[Dating Jenner], you’d think it would be a whole public fest. You never know. Maybe she’s into all the photos, or worried about this and that.’ And then you realize motherfuckers is normal as possible. I realized what really mattered to her, which is none of this shit. She’s the coolest motherfucker of all time."
However, a Super Bowl proposal wouldn't be the first time he brought his girlfriend on stage. In fact, Jenner vlogged Scott's Madison Square Garden stop of his Astroworld tour last month, in which he surprised the audience by bringing Jenner out on stage.
Clearly, there are some circumstances when getting up in front of cameras is worth it. A proposal on stage during the Super Bowl half-time show? I'm gonna say that's one of them.
