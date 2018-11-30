5 Things We Learned From Kylie Jenner's Astroworld Vlogs

Jenner knows that a traditional vlog is all about holding up a camera and talking to it, but she also knows this cardinal rule: If you have the resources to enlist a second person to film you, you do that. The vlog cuts between shots of the lip kit creator talking to a camera — at one point from the top of a roller coaster on stage — to shots from an additional camera-person filming the scenes from the crowd. In another part of the vlog, the clips jump from Jenner out and about in the hotel, to her backstage.