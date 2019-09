5 Things We Learned From Kylie Jenner's Astroworld Vlogs

On Thursday night, not one but two vlogs dropped on her page , and listen, I'm impressed! It looks like she finally figured out iMovie and went to town. I know it's not surprising that someone who has grown up in front of cameras knows how to document her life, but these vlogs (part 1 and 2 of boyfriend Travis Scott's Astroworld NYC stop) aren't stylized or over-hyped. Instead, Jenner gives us a genuine, laid-back look into what her life is like on the road with Scott and daughter Stormi. She takes us into her daily routine, backstage in Madison Square Garden, and even on stage in a roller coaster.