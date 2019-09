Kylie Jenner Wants Stormi's First Words To Be Spon Con

Kylie Jenner's new baby Stormi Webster isn't that good at hawking cosmetics — yet. Jenner just posted a video of Webster in which Jenner attempts (attempts) to get Webster to say "Kylie Cosmetics." She's less than a year old, so, er, the baby does not manage to say the words "Kylie Cosmetics." She does say "Dada," which is usually a child's first word. And, to be honest, "dada" is a fine slogan for Kylie Cosmetics. (With Stormi Webster at the helm, almost anything is a good slogan.) Jenner is on the verge of releasing the Kylie Cosmetics Holiday Collection , so she's in need of Webster's assistance. And who better to hawk your merchandise than your months-old bebe?