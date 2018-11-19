Kylie Jenner Wants Stormi's First Words To Be Spon Con

Kylie Jenner's new baby Stormi Webster isn't that good at hawking cosmetics — yet. Jenner just posted a video of Webster in which Jenner attempts (attempts) to get Webster to say "Kylie Cosmetics." She's less than a year old, so, er, the baby does not manage to say the words "Kylie Cosmetics." She does say "Dada," which is usually a child's first word. And, to be honest, "dada" is a fine slogan for Kylie Cosmetics. (With Stormi Webster at the helm, almost anything is a good slogan.) Jenner is on the verge of releasing the Kylie Cosmetics Holiday Collection, so she's in need of Webster's assistance. And who better to hawk your merchandise than your months-old bebe?
Jenner gave birth to Webster in February of 2018 after months of secrecy — she managed to keep her pregnancy from the public for the most part. When she did tell the world, she said so in an 11-minute confessional video. In the months since, she's been surprisingly forthcoming about her baby and her life as a working mom. She's currently Instagramming her way through boyfriend Travis Scott's Astroworld tour. (She already debuted Astroworld cosmetics.) The lil baby Webster even went on stage recently with father Scott, who has taken to calling Jenner his "wife" onstage — this baby is already knee-deep in the entertainment business.
We'll call it now: Stormi will be a business mastermind by age 5.
