Kylie Jenner Doesn’t Really Know The Origin Of Stormi’s Name

"I really don’t know how we thought of Storm," she told sister Kim Kardashian in an interview for The Evening Standard. "Her dad insisted it was him, but I feel like it was me." Stormi Webster's father is rapper Travis Scott, whose birth name is Jacques Webster.
Actually, Jenner doesn't even like the name that much. It's just that, well, once you slap a name on something, it sticks.
"Her dad insisted it was him, but I feel like it was me. And that kind of just stuck with us...I feel like Stormi picked her own name, like it was just her name," Jenner admitted. Maybe it was raining that day?
Advertisement
She added that, as for reality television, she doesn't know if Stormi will ever appear on it. Which is too bad, because Cloudy with a Chance of Stormi is a really fetching title.
Advertisement