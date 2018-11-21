Kylie & Kim Team Up For Another Makeup Collab

Update: The secret is out. Kylie Jenner has finally given us a glimpse of the products in her second makeup collaboration with sister Kim Kardashian West. KKW x KYLIE 2 is an entirely new set of four liquid lipsticks. But instead of having the same finish like their first set of lipsticks, these four shades mix it up with two mattes, one velvet, and one gloss topper. The colours are also deeper than part one, including browns and pink mauves.