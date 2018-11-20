All The Details On Kylie & Kim's New Makeup Collaboration

Update: The secret is out. Kylie Jenner has finally given us a glimpse of the products in her second makeup collaboration with sister Kim Kardashian West. KKW x KYLIE 2 is an entirely new set of four liquid lipsticks. But instead of having the same finish like their first set of lipsticks, these four shades mix it up with two mattes, one velvet, and one gloss topper. The colors are also deeper than part one, including browns and pink mauves.
Jenner gave her followers a closer look at the collection on Instagram stories with swatches and photos of her modeling the four different products. The price for the set hasn't been announced yet, but being that the release is on Black Friday (November 23), there's a possibility that it might be more affordable than you think.
Advertisement
This story was originally published November 15, 2018.
If there's something we know for sure when it comes to the Kardashian-Jenner clan — besides the fact that they know how to make a buck – it's that they love a good surprise. While the rest of the beauty industry has been releasing Black Friday sales for best-selling products that are already on the market, Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian West announced that they're releasing an entirely new collaboration for the biggest shopping day of the year.
The sisters took to Instagram to share the news that KKW X KYLIE 2 is coming to kyliecosmetics.com for Black Friday. The photo posted to Instagram has the sisters twinning with dark bobs and nude bodysuits, which is very similar to the campaign photos for their first collaboration in 2017 (back then it was nude bandeau tops and longer strands).
Jenner teased this collaboration back in July when she shared a throwback post of her and Kim on set. "Who wants KKW X KYLIE round 2?," she asked her followers. And a few months later, more behind-the-scenes photos began circulating the Internet of the siblings shooting together, cementing the fact that they had something in the works. The question was just when and what?
Now, we know when. But we still don't know what the two have coming out just yet. Based off the photos, the nude theme is probably here to stay. Maybe it will be a wider selection of nude lip shades to add on to what they released in their first collaboration, or a neutral eyeshadow palette, or a double-duty highlighter and contour stick?
Advertisement
Regardless of what products are coming, this collection won't be the only thing coming from KKW that day. The reality star is also set to release a beauty kit for the holidays on November 23 called the Glam Bible, which includes a six-pan eyeshadow palette, eyeliner, a set of lashes, mascara, lip liner, two lipsticks, a gloss, blush, and highlighter for $150. The brand will also drop new accessories on the same day, with blending sponges, a pencil sharpener, a powder puff, and a makeup tote joining the enormous KKW lineup.
Kylie also has new makeup releases in the works, with a new holiday collection dropping November 19. All the products are glow themed and snowflake-covered, from the 14-pan eyeshadow palette to the 8-piece collection of mini lip colors.
But, before you drop all your coins on these holiday releases for the beauty obsessives on your shopping list, you'll want to wait to see what the two have in store for the newest KKW X KYLIE collaboration (which we'll be sure to keep you updated on). Looking back to their first collaboration, it'll most likely be a sell-out hit.
Advertisement