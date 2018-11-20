Target Just Announced Its Black Friday Beauty Deals — & The Savings Are Insane

You already know it's borderline criminal to sleep on a good Target sale. On any ordinary Tuesday, you can walk in, grab a six-pack of paper towels for 50% off, plus a tube of toothpaste, and a pack of gum at checkout, and call yourself a bargain shopper. But when it comes to the biggest discount day of the entire calendar year (aka Black Friday) our favorite retail store truly ups the ante.
Here's proof: Target recently announced its 2018 Black Friday beauty offers — and it's a BOGO steal on every single holiday beauty gift set you can reach on the shelves. Yes, all the shiny, new holiday gift sets, the ones that launched just a few weeks ago, will be buy one, get one 50% off on Black Friday. You can mix and match sets of equal or lesser value, or buy two of the same kit (give one to your mom, keep one for yourself).
From a rose butter-infused Love Beauty & Planet in-shower essentials kit to Essie's most festive glitter nail polishes, find the best Black Friday Target deals, ahead.
