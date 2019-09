Target Just Announced Its Black Friday Beauty Deals — & The Savings Are Insane

Here's proof: Target recently announced its 2018 Black Friday beauty offers — and it's a BOGO steal on every single holiday beauty gift set you can reach on the shelves. Yes, all the shiny, new holiday gift sets, the ones that launched just a few weeks ago , will be buy one, get one 50% off on Black Friday. You can mix and match sets of equal or lesser value, or buy two of the same kit (give one to your mom, keep one for yourself).