9 Simple Nail Art Looks To Impress All Your Relatives At Thanksgiving

There's not a one-size-fits-all answer to the perfect Thanksgiving outfit. Maybe you're planning to spend the holiday eating turkey wings and watching football, so you go with an oversized cropped sweater and your stretchiest high-rise jeans. Or, you know your mom will want to take the family holiday portrait, so you whip out that new emerald corduroy skirt, pull on sheer black tights, and add chunky hoop earrings.
Whatever ensemble you land on, you'll want to make sure you're giving the smaller details — like your nail polish — the same kind of careful forethought. Ahead, we've rounded up the chicest seasonal manicure ideas, courtesy of all the Instagram cool-girls. From gold leaf nail art to glossy Merlot polish, find the Thanksgiving nails that match your vibe, so you can get back to important decisions — like whether or not the velvet headband is overkill.