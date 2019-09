9 Simple Nail Art Looks To Impress All Your Relatives At Thanksgiving

Whatever ensemble you land on, you'll want to make sure you're giving the smaller details — like your nail polish — the same kind of careful forethought. Ahead, we've rounded up the chicest seasonal manicure ideas, courtesy of all the Instagram cool-girls. From gold leaf nail art to glossy Merlot polish, find the Thanksgiving nails that match your vibe, so you can get back to important decisions — like whether or not the velvet headband is overkill.