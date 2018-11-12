In 2015, two ancient gold artifacts — round in shape, in almost mint condition — were uncovered in Rossett, Wales. Estimated to be almost 3,000 years old, archaeologists believed the two rings were used as jewelry for ears or, more likely, the head, thereby proving that women have been putting things in their hair far longer than the scrunchie has been around.
Yes, hair accessories are more than just a vehicle for your '90s nostalgia. In fact, over the course of millennia, women — and men — have put rings, pins, and all sorts of fabric in their hair. Incan women once wound vinchas (a.k.a. headbands) through their braids. Monochromatic ribbons were largely popular for women of all ages in 17th-century France. Even Harry Potter's Rowena Ravenclaw wore a sparkly diadem as decor.
While hair accessories never really went out of style, there's been a recent renaissance of sorts that has skyrocketed the beauty staple back onto runways and Instagram, making claw clips, hair bows, and silk ribbons our top necessity for fall. What's more, there's a whole crop of new options worth adding to your shopping cart ASAP. We rounded up our favorites, ahead.