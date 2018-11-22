Story from Beauty

Amazon Dropped Its Black Friday Beauty Deals Early — & The Savings Are Huge

Megan Decker
To celebrate the end of what feels like a lifetime of costume planning and kickstart the whirlwind of holiday-themed cocktails that is November and December, we recommend you lean into retail therapy the gift-giving season. And if you're a faithful Amazon shopper, this year it's going to be easier than ever to get your shopping done.
That's because starting today — well before the Thanksgiving cyber rush — you can snag the best Black Friday deals on Amazon. Our favorite e-retailer just dropped all the early bird holiday goods, along with expertly curated gift guides across electronics, fashion, home — and everyone's favorite category — beauty.
From jade rollers and techie flossers to magnifying vanity mirrors and brush sets, we rounded up the best of Amazon's Black Friday beauty deals that you don't have to wait to shop, ahead. And to make the deal even sweeter, Amazon is making holiday shipping free for all customers — with no minimum order amount, even if you're not a Prime member.
If you missed the major Cyber Monday sale, don't fret, Amazon is offering daily deals throughout the holiday season on its deals page, here.
