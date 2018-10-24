13 Group Halloween Costumes That Bring The Beauty Looks

You may have to to hide your eye roll when your co-worker starts blabbing on about how she and her BFF are dressing as Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods for Halloween, but you have to admit that it's a pretty clever idea. Not only is it fresher than the cat costumes you and your best friend have worn for the past three years, but they probably already own all the important parts, save for the necessary manicure.
You and your friends — whether there's just two of you or a crew of six or more — can win best dressed this Halloween by serving some killer looks, because we've rounded up 11 group costumes that you'll actually want to take to the nines.
Whether you want to whip out the body glitter and hairspray in a ode to the girls of Glow, want to get perverse as the Heathers, or you're inspired by Dionne's box braids and plaid skirt suit from Clueless, you'll find the perfect costume for you and your crew, ahead.