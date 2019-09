Don’t Forget This Step Of Your Halloween Costume

Nothing hurts quite like the moment you walk into a Halloween party and a friend gives you the quick once over, furrows her brow, and asks what you're dressed up as. That one hits you like a punch to the gut, especially when you spent weeks tracking down an authentic red satin dress (that was not cheap), curled your hair in loose waves, and even made an I'm Over Bieber sign to be the icing on the cake of what you thought was the perfect Selena Gomez costume.