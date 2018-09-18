Don’t Forget This Step Of Your Halloween Costume

Nothing hurts quite like the moment you walk into a Halloween party and a friend gives you the quick once over, furrows her brow, and asks what you're dressed up as. That one hits you like a punch to the gut, especially when you spent weeks tracking down an authentic red satin dress (that was not cheap), curled your hair in loose waves, and even made an I'm Over Bieber sign to be the icing on the cake of what you thought was the perfect Selena Gomez costume.
To ward against any dreaded questioning this year, consider taking your celebrity costume to a whole new level of credibility — all the way down to the fingernails. Ahead, we've zoomed in on the hands of our favorite A-listers for a guide on how to achieve each of of their signature nail styles. So, whether you'll need to sit down with a file and some nude polish, or invest in gel extensions like Ariana Grande, find out exactly how to complete your costume, ahead.