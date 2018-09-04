Selena Gomez's New Haircut Is Easy To Copy For Fall

You hear it every year: Fall is a time for change, taking risks, leaving the salon a brand-new person — at least a person with a new haircut. But what if you just want something easy that only requires some monthly trimming and — if you do it right — barely any heat styling? See: Gomez's latest fall cut. The singer just debuted a set of long, layered bangs on the cover of the October 2018 issue of ELLE. And we're convinced this is the one cut everyone should try for fall.
Unlike many scissor-shy people, Gomez was never afraid of trying this timeless style. In fact, she's rocked fringe before, like in 2016 for her Revival tour and again when she went platinum blonde for the American Music Awards last year. But it's the latest iteration on the look that's stuck around the longest. Back in February, the 26-year-old trimmed her front layers into a piecey, Bardot bang. Since then, Gomez has grown out the minor cut into a style that requires less than an hour in the salon to copy.
“I think everything in my life is being majorly downsized, in a very good way,” @SelenaGomez tells ELLE. “I’m going back to simplicity. That’s always who I’ve been. It’s not me saying, ‘I feel the best I’ve ever felt,’” she continues. “It’s me saying, ‘I’m exactly where I am. And I’m so happy I’m in this place.’ It’s a lot of self-discovery. From 20 to 26? Oh my gosh. I feel like a totally different person.” Link in bio for our full October 2018 cover story with #SelenaGomez. . . . ELLE October 2018 credits: cover star: @selenagomez editor-in-chief: @ninagarcia creative director: #stephengan photographer: @marianovivanco stylist: @annatrevelyan makeup: @hungvanngo hair: @mrchrismcmillan nails: @tombachik fashion credits: @coach
