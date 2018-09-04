Selena Gomez's New Haircut Is Easy To Copy For Fall

“I think everything in my life is being majorly downsized, in a very good way,” @SelenaGomez tells ELLE. “I’m going back to simplicity. That’s always who I’ve been. It’s not me saying, ‘I feel the best I’ve ever felt,’” she continues. “It’s me saying, ‘I’m exactly where I am. And I’m so happy I’m in this place.’ It’s a lot of self-discovery. From 20 to 26? Oh my gosh. I feel like a totally different person.” Link in bio for our full October 2018 cover story with #SelenaGomez. . . . ELLE October 2018 credits: cover star: @selenagomez editor-in-chief: @ninagarcia creative director: #stephengan photographer: @marianovivanco stylist: @annatrevelyan makeup: @hungvanngo hair: @mrchrismcmillan nails: @tombachik fashion credits: @coach

