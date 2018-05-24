Proof That Selena Gomez Is The Ultimate Beauty Chameleon

When People asked a younger Selena Gomez to describe her style back in 2009, she answered, “80-year old woman.” She was kidding, but also not completely. And, as beauty trajectories go, the advanced M.O. has served her well.
Unlike many of her peers, Gomez's red carpet evolution is noticeably absent of rainbow hair or fleeting makeup trends. Instead, she opts for classics like old-Hollywood waves, soft updos, smoky eyes, and crimson lips. Still, she’s managed to pull off sophisticated beauty without appearing pearl-clutchingingly conservative. The secret? Modernizing the looks with an edgy outfit, like this Atelier Versace number.
The strategy has served as a best case scenario for transitioning from Disney tween to graceful megastar. Ahead, the unexpected leader of old school shows us how it’s done, 29 different ways.