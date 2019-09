We knew this day would come eventually. We were shocked when Gomez showed up at last month's American Music Awards red carpet with a grungy textured bob, dyed platinum blonde with edgy grown-out dark roots. So surprised even, that we were originally convinced the hair color was actually a very convincing wig. We were wrong; Gomez's bright blonde hair was the real deal courtesy of celeb colorist Nikki Lee and a lot of peroxide.