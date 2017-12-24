Selena Gomez Made Her Cousin's Wedding Gown Dreams Come True

Who needs a fairy godmother when you've got Selena Gomez?
The singer is back in her home state of Texas, visiting Dallas to be exact, for the holidays to fulfill a very important duty: she is acting as maid of honor in her cousin Priscilla DeLeon's wedding. And DeLeon revealed that Gomez went above and beyond her duties, making DeLeon's wedding gown dreams come true in a major way.
DeLeon hasn't revealed the dress (yet — that would be bad luck as she hasn't walked down the aisle!) or designer, but the caption on her Instagram video reads, "When your maid of honor makes your dream dress a reality and surprises you with it!"
That's one exceptional wedding present. The clear moral of this story is: get you a maid of honor who shops like Selena Gomez.
The whole gang gave their best cheers to Gomez in a Boomerang captured by a fan account.
As Entertainment Tonight reports, Gomez and the bridal party went out in a few captured Snaps, hitting Dallas restaurant Manny's Uptown for some Tex Mex and margaritas.
? | Selena in Jillian Garza’s Instagram Story. pic.twitter.com/9no0eKlxiT— Selena Gomez News (@LifeWithSelG) December 23, 2017
Gomez's boyfriend, Justin Bieber, obviously wasn't there for the all-female events of the day (who takes the boyfriend shopping for a wedding dress or to the bachelorette party?) and we have no word on if he's been spotted in Texas.
Bieber and Gomez are keeping it laid-back and low-key this time around, rarely showing up in public together, with a few notable exceptions. We seriously doubt anyone will find an excuse to walk them down the aisle together for this event, but hardcore Jelena fans can't be stopped from hoping.
