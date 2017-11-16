There are a few things in life that have brought me immense joy recently: the movie Lady Bird, this meme of Armie Hammer, and the resurgence of Jelena. And today, folks, is the pinnacle of the Jelena reunion and you know what? I feel alive!
Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez are officially dating again and they have never looked happier. (No offense to Hailey/ Hailee/ Sofia/ The Weeknd.)
In the past few weeks, we've seen the pop stars go to church together, grill together, and go biking together. We've seen them entering and leaving Bieber's hockey rink, and even her throwing on his used jersey immediately after a game . And if you don't think that her wearing a pit-stained jersey moments after it is stripped from Bieber's body implicates a return to peak Jelena, then consider this fact: The two were seen casually kissing in public. As in, Gomez and Bieber were seen low-key making out in-between a Dippin' Dots cart and a trophy cabinet at Bieber's hockey game. It's an emotional image because it looks so natural! Just two kids crushin' on each other at the local hockey rink; smoochin' right in front of the referee.
Advertisement
This relationship doesn't scream "publicity stunt" because they seem like two regular youths enjoying each others company. Ever since Jelena has become a certified "Thing" again, these two have been living their best lives. Bieber is no longer sucking pacifiers in public or sharing sus social media content. Gomez is about to perform at the American Music Awards marking her first live performance since her major health scare and emergency surgery.
Bieber and Gomez are both on the mend — the former from exhaustion, the latter from kidney surgery — and appear to be finding comfort in each other's company, which makes so much sense it hurts. The two are clearly soul mates and will forever be intertwined as the couple of the new millennium.
These are two of the most famous people in the world and they're finding happiness in sharing kisses in a sweaty, smelly hockey rink. And you know what that is? Growth.
Read these stories next:
Advertisement