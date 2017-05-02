I Am Deeply Offended By This Justin Bieber & Hailee Steinfeld Dating Claim

I just logged on to Twitter dot com only to be informed by TMZ that apparently Justin Bieber is dating Hailee Steinfeld. This news shocked and offended me as this is the Worst Millennial Dating Rumor of All Time. But the strangest part of the TMZ story is that the headline is written as if it's a fact: Justin Bieber Dating Hailee Steinfeld.
Here's the thing — Hailee Steinfeld has a boyfriend. And Justin Bieber would never date a girl who is in Pitch Perfect 2 (no shade, but I mean, he wouldn't). Also Steinfeld — an Oscar-nominated actress — doesn't need to be dating Justin 'Real Slim Shady' Bieber! This pairing is a hot mess and just factually inaccurate, but since I am a journalist I will take you down the rabbit hole, into the dark web of Bieber fan accounts, which is where the truth always lies.
Upon first reading the offensive tweet, I went to my #1 source: Gomezbieberdaily. This account is a trip, but they are A+ internet sleuths. There, I was met with my first piece of evidence that Bieber and Steinfeld were, if anything, just friends through crossing paths (both career-wise and faith-wise, as they both attend Hillsong church). But the gossip mill is desperate for more. According to TMZ, Bieber and Steinfeld met up after the Met Gala, which Steinfeld attended alone, and Bieber did not. Here, we see proof that the two did encounter each other post-Gala, but nothing about this says "relationship" to me. If anything, she was laying down all the good gossip for Bieber, who definitely skipped out so as to not have a slew of ex-girlfriends all in the same room. They're just two church buddies catching up after an exciting night. Plus, he apparently unfollowed her on Instagram, which would be a weird thing to do to the girl you are supposedly romantically involved with. (She doesn't follow him either — I just checked.)
And if you're thinking "Well, that sort of looks like a date," then you are wrong, because multiple people came and sat with him at the same table, as per my other favorite fan account, jbcrewdotcom.
If you wanted a little more proof — I gotchu, too. I decided to go check out Cameron Smoller's page. Do you know who Smoller is? He is Steinfeld's boyfriend!
He uploaded this picture yesterday. Three roses, man.
Just because Selena Gomez is living her best life on the arm of The Weeknd, doesn't mean that Bieber is sneaking around New York with another brunette singer-actress doppelgänger of his famous ex.
So, yeah that's gonna be a no from me dawg.
Justin Bieber & Hailee Steinfeld r not dating, according to me.— Morgan A Baila (@morganbaila) May 2, 2017
