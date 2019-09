I Am Deeply Offended By This Justin Bieber & Hailee Steinfeld Dating Claim

Upon first reading the offensive tweet, I went to my #1 source: Gomezbieberdaily . This account is a trip, but they are A+ internet sleuths. There, I was met with my first piece of evidence that Bieber and Steinfeld were, if anything, just friends through crossing paths (both career-wise and faith-wise, as they both attend Hillsong church). But the gossip mill is desperate for more. According to TMZ, Bieber and Steinfeld met up after the Met Gala, which Steinfeld attended alone, and Bieber did not. Here, we see proof that the two did encounter each other post-Gala, but nothing about this says "relationship" to me. If anything, she was laying down all the good gossip for Bieber, who definitely skipped out so as to not have a slew of ex-girlfriends all in the same room. They're just two church buddies catching up after an exciting night. Plus, he apparently unfollowed her on Instagram, which would be a weird thing to do to the girl you are supposedly romantically involved with. (She doesn't follow him either — I just checked.)