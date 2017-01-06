Hailee Steinfeld Made Things Red Carpet Official With Her Guy

Hailee Steinfeld has a guy who gives her the "whole damn zoo."
Teen Vogue reports that the Edge of Seventeen actress and newly-minted pop star has made things red carpet official with her reported boyfriend Cameron Smoller. The pair hit the W Magazine Celebration of the Best Performances Portfolio together, confirming for all of Hollywood that they are an item.
#2 Hailee Steinfeld and Cameron Smoller at the W Magazine Celebration of the Best Performances Portfolio and the Golden Globes Party pic.twitter.com/y8qslIzwdU— Steinfeld News (@HSteinfeldNews) January 6, 2017
Of course, anyone who scans Smoller or Steinfeld's Instagram would know these two have been locked down for weeks. Smoller started sharing pics of the "Starving" singer on his Instagram about six months ago, but recently the photos have gone from friendly pics to cozy couple shots.
Steinfeld has also spread the love on Insta:
So who is Smoller? According to Teen Vogue, the Oscar-nominee's boyfriend is the brother of Cully Smoller, Gigi Hadid's friend and former assistant. The more you know.
