Is Justin Bieber's New Song A Message To Selena Gomez?

After a week of hints, Justin Bieber has dropped his new single "Friends." It's been around two years since the singer's latest album, Purpose, and aside from a his appearance on "Despacito," things have been pretty quiet when it comes to the 'Biebs and new music. However, "Friends" comes in hot with everything we've missed from the 23-year-old. In collaboration with Bloodpop, an electropop musician and producer, the song is a long time coming, and it's going to spark some serious speculation.
Back on the 13th, Bieber tweeted this cryptic message:
"Can we still be friends"
This tweet quickly racked up over 150 thousand retweets, and is pretty much the thesis for his new single. It also immediately makes us wonder who this message is for, especially since the singer has had some pretty high-profile relationships. Most notably, he dated Selena Gomez (before the singer and actress entered a relationship with Bella Hadid-ex, The Weeknd), and it's hard not to picture these words being sung directly to her.
"Wondering if you think about me," one of the lines reads. "Actually, don't answer that."
The plot thickens when you realize that the song was written by Julia Michaels, an icon in the songwriting industry, and friend of Gomez.
"Though we didn't end this so good / but you know we had something so good," the song continues. "So I'm wondering, can we still be friends?"
Of course, this message could be to anyone with whom Bieber spent some time before they decided to call it quits. It's hard to end relationships — which is why we'll always have a place for Jelena in our hearts — and in reality, the song is perfect for anyone going through a similar tough time (who also, of course, wants to dance it out).
