It's no question: "Despacito" is the song of the summer. While it's constantly stuck in our heads, it apparently hasn't been that easy for Justin Bieber. The 23-year-old is featured on the remix of the single, sung by Luis Fonsi along with Daddy Yankee, but notoriously doesn't know the lyrics live. However, Fonsi says it's okay.
This all started back in May during a performance at NYC club 1OAK. In a video obtained by TMZ, the Biebs seems to forget the words, singing "blah blah blah" instead of the Spanish lyrics.
Going forward, rather than just learn the Spanish, the singer just refused to sing the song entirely, prompting one concert-goer to throw a water bottle at his head.
"I mean, obviously I would love for him to...learn it," Fonsi said to ABC News Radio in response to the backlash. "I don't blame him not knowing [the lyrics], and I think we have to give him a little bit of a pass because that's not his main language. We can't expect the guy to just out of the blue get it perfectly. I mean, it's obvious when he was recording the song he had the lyrics in front of him."
In fact, it was Bieber's idea to record his part in Spanish in the first place.
"He had a chance to record the chorus in English, we had a full English lyric, and he decided to take the time to record it in Spanish because he wanted to keep the originality of the song," Fonsi continued. "So I actually applaud the fact that he took the time in the recording studio to do it, and he did a great job."
Well, practice makes perfect — and if that means more performances of "Despacito," then I don't think anyone will be complaining.
