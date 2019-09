But let me pause right there and put things into perspective for a minute: this time last year, Gomez was weeks away from canceling the remainder of her international tour to focus on her mental health and lupus recovery. She entered a rehab facility in Tennessee, went cold on social media, and scared a lot of her dedicated Selenator fans (especially since this wouldn't be her first time entering into recovery) . She seemed worn down, and lost. But it turns out that all she needed was little life reboot because by the end of 2016 she was building steam and gearing up for 2017, her Best Year Ever. She found new love, new collaborators, and newly realized independence. As someone who also turned 25 this year, I *get* it.