Selena Gomez Is Taking Time Off To Focus On Her Health

Selena Gomez is taking time off from work to focus on her health. This isn't the first time she's discussed her battle with lupus. On Tuesday, People published an exclusive statement from Gomez announcing her decision. "As many of you know, around a year ago I revealed that I have Lupus, an illness that can affect people in different ways," she told the magazine. I've discovered that anxiety, panic attacks and depression can be side effects of lupus, which can present their own challenges."
The 24-year-old continued, "I want to be proactive and focus on maintaining my health and happiness and have decided that the best way forward is to take some time off... I need to face this head on to ensure I am doing everything possible to be my best." Gomez also thanked her fans for their support. She expressed a hope that she can encourage other people to "address their own issues."
For the last few months, Gomez has been traveling for her Revival world tour. It's not clear whether she plans to finish up the tour, which has dates scheduled through December.
