Are You Obsessed With Justin & Selena's Reunion? Yea, We Are Too — Here's Why

When it comes to the never-ending saga of Jelena, it seems, we're all in this together. Even Bieber told Access Hollywood in 2015 "I'm never going to stop loving her. I'm never going to stop checking in on her. I don’t think if you end a relationship, you should end that, unless it was super toxic." These 20-somethings have evolved into the Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton of our day, a glamorous couple whose grand romantic gestures (Bieber gave Burton some competition when he rented out the Staples Center so he and Gomez could watch Titanic in 2011) and dramatic breakups-to-makeups live under a microscope. Except, one might argue, this duo might even be even more larger than life than Liz and Dick, thanks to a never-ending news cycle and the black hole that is social media. But how is it that otherwise sane, well-adjusted adults melt into squealing fanatics whenever a new photo of Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez bike riding, or leaving hockey practice, or driving in a car pops up on the Internet? It turns out there are a few reasons we're all so invested in this teenage-turned-adult love affair.