Is This Why Justin Bieber Is Sucking On A Pacifier?

As an unofficial Justin Bieber expert, even I am baffled by the Biebs' latest stunt. Let me preface this by saying that young Justin Bieber is my personal favorite Bieber. His floppy hair and mad skills on the drums are the stuff of legends (they even low-key inspired Popstar ).But this, this just isn't right.Biebs has really been babying it up lately. The singer has been spotted numerous times around the world (literally) sucking on a pacifier.Yes, he's 22.Yes, it is pretty baffling.No, they don't sell them with his tour merch. Yet.