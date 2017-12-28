A few days back we found out that Selena Gomez travelled home to Texas to celebrate the holidays with her family, and to fulfil some maid of honour duties — surprising her soon-to-be-married cousin, Priscilla DeLeon, with her dream wedding gown.
DeLeon posted an Instagram video hugging Gomez and holding up a sign reading: "I said yes to the dress." The video was captioned: "When your maid of honor makes your dream dress a reality and surprises you with it!"
Though the blurry video made it hard to get a good look at the gown, we couldn't help but notice something very different about Gomez — her blonde hair was back to brown.
We knew this day would come eventually. We were shocked when Gomez showed up at last month's American Music Awards red carpet with a grungy textured bob, dyed platinum blonde with edgy grown-out dark roots. So surprised even, that we were originally convinced the hair colour was actually a very convincing wig. We were wrong; Gomez's bright blonde hair was the real deal courtesy of celeb colourist Nikki Lee and a lot of peroxide.
But just as soon as we were getting used to Gomez as a blonde, she went quietly back to her natural dark brown shade. The heart wants what it wants.
It looked like the "Same Old Love" singer is having plenty of fun with her same old hair colour, celebrating the holidays with friends and family.
Back to being a brunette, falling back into love with Bieber, one thing's for sure — Gomez isn't afraid to embrace the old, and make it feel new again.
