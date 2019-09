These Beauty Collaborations Show The Power Of Friendship

Whether you're finishing college or building a multimillion dollar company , there's nothing quite as powerful as the support system that good friends provide. And while you can celebrate those unwavering friendships with an Edible Arrangement, friendship bracelet, or maybe even a $12,000 bicycle (if you're Courteney Cox), a few beauty entrepreneurs are showing us that the best way to show your BFF love is by putting your brains together to release a collaboration. Because what better way to show you appreciate your bestie than with a lipstick named after them? (Although personally, I would've been good with the Edible Arrangement.)