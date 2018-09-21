The Kylie Cosmetics x Jordyn Woods Collab Launches Today — Here's Every Product

Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods are the celebrity equivalent of Blair and Serena on Gossip Girl or Issa and Molly on Insecure. They're a dynamic duo that makes any S.O. (be it Tyga or Lonely Boy) take a back seat. Whether you liken yourself to Kylie or you've come to appreciate Jordyn's chill vibe, you're going to go full fangirl over the newest makeup collaboration with both girls' contoured caricatures all over it.
The collection includes all of the things you'd expect: an eyeshadow palette, highlighter quad, a brown lipstick, and a bunch of glosses. All aptly-named things like Wife Life, Ride or Die, and Inseparable.
The full Kylie x Jordyn line drops today on the Kylie Cosmetics website, at exactly 3 p.m. PST — and will likely sell out very fast. Click through the entire collection ahead, and plan your afternoon splurge(s) accordingly.
