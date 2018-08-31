Behind every successful woman, there's a thirsty man trying to take credit for her achievements.
Today, that man is Tyga (née Michael Stevenson). The "Rack City" rapper appeared on Nicki Minaj's show, Queen Radio Thursday, and insinuated that he guided ex-girlfriend Kylie Jenner — she of the soon-to-be billionaire makeup mogul on the cover of Forbes — to her meteoric rise to fame, UsWeekly reports.
“You’ve got to look at the before and after. She always had a platform and she was always destined to be what she was going to be regardless, but when I stepped in, there was a lot of codes being taught. It was like, ‘You could do this, you should start this, you should start doing your hair like this,’” he told Minaj. “You should adapt because you need black people to fuck with you. You need culture.”
Tyga, 28, added: “I don’t need to go online and tell people I did this and I’m the one helping her coming up with these colors and names on her … lip line. It was a lot of stuff.” Representation for Jenner did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Tyga's remarks.
The couple, who started dating when when Tyga left fiancée Blac Chyna (née Angela White) while Jenner was still underage, was on and off for three years before severing ties in April 2017, a month before the makeup mogul met current boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott (née Jacques Webster). Jenner and Scott welcomed daughter Stormi Webster this past February.
This is actually not the first time Tyga has made claims like this. Speaking with The Breakfast Club's Charlemagne Tha God in July 2017, the rapper took credit for Jenner's enormous popularity: "I knew [Kylie] had a lot of potential. I was put in that position to kind of help her...Before I got with her, people in the urban world wasn't talking about her."
He also commented on his ex: "It happened with Chyna, too. I got with Chyna, now she's super glowed up. I got with Kylie, she's super glowed up."
Which popular lip kit names could Tyga have helped Jenner name? We investigated. Could it be MaryJo? Nope, that's after her grandmother. What about Koko? Hmm, no. Everyone knows that's Khloé Kardashian's nickname. I know! It's got to be Dolce K. Eep, no. That was the name of her childhood dog.
