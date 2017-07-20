Tyga, née Michael Ray Stevenson, seemingly claimed that he "discovered" Kylie Jenner in an interview on The Breakfast Club Thursday. The main topic of discussion was, of course, his highly-publicized relationship with the youngest Jenner. The last time he appeared on the show — back in 2015 — he denied that he and Jenner were in a relationship. Now, in 2017, the two are broken up, although Hollywood medium Tyler Henry believes Tyga is still haunting Jenner. (Romance is hard.)
When asked if he felt like his image took a hit when he started dating the much-younger Jenner, Tyga replied that he was simply "ahead of the curve."
"I knew [Kylie] had a lot of potential," Tyga told host Charlemagne Tha God. "I was put in that position to kind of help her...Before I got with her, people in the urban world wasn't talking about her."
When host DJ Envy said that Kylie Jenner looked different before she started dating Tyga, the rapper claimed that the same thing happened with his ex, Blac Chyna. "It happened with Chyna, too. I got with Chyna, now she's super glowed up. I got with Kylie, she's super glowed up."
To be clear, Tyga is not responsible for either Kylie Jenner's career nor her "glow-up" which could also be called a "grow-up," as the reality star is only 19. He's also not responsible for Blac Chyna's anything.
Later in the interview, Tyga admitted that Jenner helped him, too — their relationship was symbiotic. "There's way more women at my shows," Tyga said, adding that he thinks Kylie Jenner helped him get the attention of middle America.
Watch the full interview with Tyga on The Breakfast Club, below.
