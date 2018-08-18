Kylie Jenner Reveals How Motherhood Forced Her To Face Her Beauty Insecurities

Jenner’s motivation for changing her mindset stems from creating a positive environment for Stormi to grow up in. “It’s just having a different outlook on life so I can pass that on to her,” Jenner explained. “I want to be an example for her. What kind of example would I be if she said she didn’t like her ears, and then I didn’t like them either? I just want to teach her that. I’m trying to love myself more.”