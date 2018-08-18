Kylie Jenner Reveals How Motherhood Forced Her To Face Her Beauty Insecurities

Kylie Jenner has always been open about her personal looks-based insecurities. But in a new interview with Vogue Australia, Jenner revealed that having her daughter Stormi forced her to reevaluate her standards of beauty.
Jenner said she used to be insecure about the size and shape of her ears, but because Stormi inherited her ears, she’s learned to love them. “I feel like having a daughter, and thinking about beauty in the future, has definitely changed me, and I feel like it has made me love myself more and accept everything about me,” Jenner told the interviewer (who happened to be her older sister, Kendall Jenner).
Jenner’s motivation for changing her mindset stems from creating a positive environment for Stormi to grow up in. “It’s just having a different outlook on life so I can pass that on to her,” Jenner explained. “I want to be an example for her. What kind of example would I be if she said she didn’t like her ears, and then I didn’t like them either? I just want to teach her that. I’m trying to love myself more.”
Jenner also revealed that the impetus to start her (almost) billion-dollar company, Kylie Cosmetics, was her self-doubt about her lips and how she loved the way she felt when she wore lipstick. “I took my insecurity with my lips and turned it into my business model,” she said.
Like most people, Jenner hasn’t fully eradicated all her insecurities — she told Vogue that she still feels she has to wear lipstick when she leaves the house — but that she has become more aware of where those insecurities come from and how she wants to think about them moving forward.
“[M]y insecurity with my lips didn’t stem from people saying anything,” Jenner told Vogue. “I don’t even think anyone commented on my lips. We all have insecurities, right? Nobody’s perfect, and that’s my thing.”
