Why Didn't Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Take Any Pictures Together At The VMAs?

There were a lot of couples at the 2018 MTV VMAs to keep our eyes on. Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson are by far the oddest duo of 2o18, and really into PDA... like really into it. Cardi B and Offset are enjoying a parents night out following the recent birth of their daughter Kulture. And Amandla Stenberg showed up with her new girlfriend, King Princess. But Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are, hands down, the "power couple" of the youths. He has the number one album in the country, and Forbes recently named her a "self-made" near-billionaire. Together, they're parents to baby girl Stormi. So why didn't the two of them pose together on the VMA red carpet?
We think there might be an answer in this GQ interview that the couple did last month. When asked about whether or not Scott was adjusting to the fame that comes with dating a member of the Kardashian-Jenner family, she was quick to admit that her boyfriend actually "hates" the attention. As a result, they try to keep their relationship "super private." But, more importantly, Jenner wants her boo to "do his own thing." She gives him the space to flourish in his own lane. "I don't want it to be Kylie and Trav. If people don't ever see us together, that's okay with me, because we just do our thing."
The pair were very cozy at this year's Met Gala, the social event of all social events. And much to Nicki Minaj's chagrin, Jenner announced to her millions of followers that she would be joining her man on his Astroworld tour, likely so that he can still get quality time with his new family. But the VMAs are undoubtedly all about Scott. Still riding the high of his chart-topping album, this night is about his music, and it looks like Jenner just wants to give him room to glow.
