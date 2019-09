Why Didn't Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Take Any Pictures Together At The VMAs?

We think there might be an answer in this GQ interview that the couple did last month. When asked about whether or not Scott was adjusting to the fame that comes with dating a member of the Kardashian-Jenner family, she was quick to admit that her boyfriend actually "hates" the attention. As a result, they try to keep their relationship "super private." But, more importantly, Jenner wants her boo to "do his own thing." She gives him the space to flourish in his own lane. "I don't want it to be Kylie and Trav. If people don't ever see us together, that's okay with me, because we just do our thing."