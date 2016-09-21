Blac Chyna Runs Into Kylie Jenner & Tyga — & It's Super Awkward

Shall we all cringe together while we watch this terribly awkward interaction?
We said it before and we'll say it again — it will be a very long time before Kylie Jenner, Blac Chyna, Tyga, and Rob Kardashian can hang out and be friends. So, of course when they run into each other at Khloé Kardashian's birthday party, the conversation doesn't flow that well.
In a clip from Rob & Chyna, a pregnant Chyna and reluctant Rob walk into Khloé's party, hoping to have a low-key evening. Kim Kardashian, the driving force behind the family's acceptance of Chyna, leads her over to say hi to Kylie and Tyga. The rest of the brief conversation is a combination of weak smiles, flimsy hugs, and strained conversation. Kylie can't help but to stare at Chyna's stomach, and Tyga stands as far back from the group as possible.
Meanwhile, Rob is on the other side of the room avoiding the interaction like a champ. Or like a bit of a coward, for leaving Chyna to fend for herself.
Watch the ex-filled interaction below.
We said it before and we'll say it again — it will be a very long time before Kylie Jenner, Blac Chyna, Tyga, and Rob Kardashian can hang out and be friends. So, of course when they run into each other at Khloé Kardashian's birthday party, the conversation doesn't flow that well.
In a clip from Rob & Chyna, a pregnant Chyna and reluctant Rob walk into Khloé's party, hoping to have a low-key evening. Kim Kardashian, the driving force behind the family's acceptance of Chyna, leads her over to say hi to Kylie and Tyga. The rest of the brief conversation is a combination of weak smiles, flimsy hugs, and strained conversation. Kylie can't help but to stare at Chyna's stomach, and Tyga stands as far back from the group as possible.
Meanwhile, Rob is on the other side of the room avoiding the interaction like a champ. Or like a bit of a coward, for leaving Chyna to fend for herself.
Watch the ex-filled interaction below.
Advertisement