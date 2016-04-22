Kylie Jenner is a lot of things, but best friends with Blac Chyna she is not. From one entertainment and social media-savvy individual to another, let's get real. Regardless of the selfie that made the internet do a double take, let's cut the bullshit and stop pretending that Kylie and Blac Chyna would EVER be "best friends."
First of all, I think female friendship is wonderful. It's so valuable to surround yourself with strong, inspiring, kick-ass women. That's why Kylie lives with her BFF Jordyn Woods, and why all the Kardashian sisters stick together.
But that does not mean that you have to be friends with your boyfriend's ex-girlfriend, or your semi-estranged brother's current fiancée. There are SO many reasons that Kylie and Blac Chyna will never be best friends. Sorry, but it's true. Sisters-in-law? Maybe. Calling a truce? Sure. But besties? Hell no.
It's pretty funny, even mind-boggling, to consider that Kylie and Blac Chyna have been friends the whole time. Think back to when Kylie threw shade at Blac Chyna on Instagram, or when Tyga supposedly hacked Blac Chyna's Twitter and called her a gold-digger, or when Blac Chyna made fun of Kylie's famed lips, or most recently, when Rob asked Blac Chyna to marry him and Kylie never publicly congratulated either of them. Was it all just some big ruse? Not likely.
Kylie is just playin' us with her caption. The two of them have never sipped tea together.
Oh, and Rob confirmed our suspicions about the so-called friendship, too, in case you doubted my Kardashian knowledge (which you shouldn't dare.)
He captioned his own screenshot of the Snapchat, "So happy my girls finally got to talk and make peace! #MyFamily #AllLove."
If anything, the two women are just saving face and sucking it up for the greater good of the family. After all, they will have to stand next to each other for wedding photos. And, if things continue to progress with Kylie and Tyga, then the women will be doubly related.
Apparently, Kim is the one behind the two making up, which makes sense because Kim and Blac Chyna used to be friends back in the day. Like, when Kylie was 14 years old.
I think it's mature that the white flags have been waved in the hills of Calabasas. Manifesting positive vibes and burying that hatchet to move on to bigger and better things — we're into that. Chyna, for one, seems to agree.
