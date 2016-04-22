Despite the drama swirling around the gifting of cars, there appears to be nothing but love between future (or possibly current) sisters-in-law Blac Chyna and Kylie Jenner. A trio of snaps posted by Kylie show that the two are in fact…best friends?
First, the pair took a mirror selfie next to a Chanel box.
Next, they pulled the classic BFF face swap. A nice move showing solidarity. Also, did anyone else notice that their features seem weirdly similar? Like, they have different eyebrows but other than that, pretty close.
Third, a post to Blac Chyna’s Snapchat. Though Chyna says she’s “hanging out with her lil sis,” Kylie is in fact taller.
We’re not going to begin to get into the weird ways in which Kylie and Chyna will soon be related. Safe to say it will make the tenuous connection between Kendall and Gigi Hadid seem like a walk in the park.
