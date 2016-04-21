Did Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna Secretly Get Married?

Rob Kardashian, you've got some explaining to do.
The 29-year-old is insinuating that he and Blac Chyna are not just engaged, but may have already gone ahead and tied the knot.
The incriminating evidence? The picture below and its accompanying caption — "My beautiful wife."
It seems the Kardashian family is still on good terms with Rob, although none of them have specifically congratulated the newly engaged, and possibly married, couple. Chyna herself has not posted anything calling Kardashian her "husband" or "hubby."
But it seems they'll have plenty of time to call each other husband and wife. No need to rush. Although now that I think about it, this purple Lamborghini does seem like it could be a wedding gift to Chyna from Kardashian.
If they did really get married, though, I'm pissed. I really was hoping for an E! wedding special on the youngest Kardashian's big day. Let's hope he's just trolling us, and is just really excited about his future wife.
